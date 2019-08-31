Mary Walters, 87, of Jerome passed away April 19, 2019. An inurnment will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with a gathering after, at Rosenau Community Room 2826 Addison Ave.,Twin Falls at noon.
James “Gary” Fulkerson, 82, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Amy Kathleen Moutray, 47, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 north of Fairfield. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
