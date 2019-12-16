Ramona Ranzenberger Crane, a 91-year-old former Burley resident, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, in St. George, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Samuel Bruce Campbell, 38 year old former resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 . Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Joe Barela Galan, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
You have free articles remaining.
Hiroko Tominaga, 97, of Paul passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Steven R Schow, 76, of Rupert passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Minidoka memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Minnie Yovonna Stimson, 82 of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.