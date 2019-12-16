{{featured_button_text}}

Ramona Ranzenberger Crane, a 91-year-old former Burley resident, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, in St. George, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Samuel Bruce Campbell, 38 year old former resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 . Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Joe Barela Galan, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Hiroko Tominaga, 97, of Paul passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Steven R Schow, 76, of Rupert passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Minidoka memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Minnie Yovonna Stimson, 82 of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

