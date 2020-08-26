Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Patrick Summers, 71, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

John Wilkes Thompson, 74, of Burley, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Doris Ann Pope, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.