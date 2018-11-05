Clifford Hinkle, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 4, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Charles Richard Rose, 92, of Twin Falls passed away November 3, 2018 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Leona Mae Black, 84, of Jerome, died Sunday, November 4, 2018 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Dennis G. Williams, 75 of Jerome died November 3, 2018 at a local hospital. Services will be held at a later date under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Charlene L. Reynolds, 85, of Castleford, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Applegate Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Betty Walquist, 95, of Heyburn passed away Monday, November 05, 2018 at Highland Estates. Funeral services are pending under the direction Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Larry August Gier, 56, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday morning, October 27, 2018 at his home in Twin Falls. At Larry’s request there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
