Lyle Raymond Martindale, 52, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.
William G. Craythorn, 79, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Noel Erickson, 82, of Twin Falls, went to Heaven Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Clarence Nolen Carter, 73, of Salmon, passed away Thursday, Dec.12, 2019 at his daughters home in Salmon. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Letha Mae Remaley, 96, and Matriarch of the Remaley Family, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. All services and arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s and those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Letha’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gordon E. Graham, 82, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
