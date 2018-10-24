Beatrice “Jo” Gooch, 70, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Irene DalSoglio, a 96-year-old resident of Twin Falls, died Saturday, October 20, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David Morris Ward, 82, of Filer passed away Wednesday morning, October 24, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Dorthea R. Walker, 95, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday October 24, 2018 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Millicent Dianne Weaver, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
