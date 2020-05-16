Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathleen R Loughney (Sivulich), 70, of Boise, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services handled under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.

Samuel Esposito, 83, of Burley, passed away peacefully with loving family members by his side on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. A service for family and friends to honor Sam will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary Louise Merrill, 92, of Burley, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dale W Rasmussen, an 84-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joshua Kuehn, 9, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Philip F. Wheeler, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away May 14, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.