Death Notices

Dale Smith, 67, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Kay Aguirre, 73, of Castleford, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Phyllis Davis, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away at Memorial Springs Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday June 12, 2020. at 1 P.M at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Donald D. Andrews, 72, of Boise, Idaho, passed away quietly at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID, June 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Roy Russell Jesser, 94 of Kimberly passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Barbara Spafford, 93, of Sun Valley, Idaho, passed away quietly at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, May 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be on Friday 12, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lawrence Darrell Steel, age 72, and Nadine Ann Steel, age 69, husband and wife, of Gooding, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident near Oakley. The joint funeral service is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Margaret Benkula, 81 of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Cenoma House. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home. Twin Falls.
