Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Smith, 67, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Kay Aguirre, 73, of Castleford, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Phyllis Davis, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away at Memorial Springs Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday June 12, 2020. at 1 P.M at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Donald D. Andrews, 72, of Boise, Idaho, passed away quietly at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID, June 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Roy Russell Jesser, 94 of Kimberly passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.