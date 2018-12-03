Rosalie Dawn Eberhard, 66, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Alva E. Stone, 100, of Hazelton, passed away December 3, 2018 at Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Marcial Leija Martinez, 72, a Gooding resident, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Allen Peasley, age 72 of Mountain Home, died from injuries received in a house fire on Friday, November 30, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 No. 18th East, in Mountain Home.
Donna Marie Murphy, 48, of Buhl, died Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Gerald Denney, 82, of Twin Falls died Saturday December 1, 2018 at Serenity transitional Care Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary Chapel by the Park in Twin Falls.
