Death Notices

Gary Grant Coleman, a 79-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Elieen Becker, 86, of Burley, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Countryside Care Center in Rupert. Arrangements and services are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home in Oakley.
Gary Kissler, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Patricia Kay Wornstaff, 66, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Brandon Buddy Scott Taylor, 26, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
James Lee Stowell, 73, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Richard Borah, 67, Of Twin Falls, Idaho Passed away at his home Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Thomas Rhea Cushman, 74, a resident of Boise, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
