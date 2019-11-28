Kathryn M. Manson, 76, of Kimberly, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in Kimberly. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Marlyn Lorraine Ottman, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Kimberly. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Edythann Yon, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
George Nello Moretti, 82, of Jerome, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome
Adela Granillo, 86, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Agnes L. Abner, 84, of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Virginia Kay Thomas, 88, of King Hill, passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
Allen R. Picklesimer, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Severt “Swede” Swenson Jr., 79, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
