Karla Ernestine Meier, 60, of Boise, passed away at her home of natural causes on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Services are under the care of Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise. 208-321-9661
Meg Russell Thomas, 58, of Rupert, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at her home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home.
George E. McLaughlin, Jr., 75, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Maureen Brown, 67, of Jerome, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Barbara Bernauer, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary.
