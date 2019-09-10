William Kennison, 80, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home in Gooding. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Daniel B. Carroll, 66, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Anthony Thomas Pato, 69, of Twin Falls passed away September 4, 2019 in Oklahoma. Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14 at the Reformed Church with services to follow at 2PM. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral. Family and friends are encouraged their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Norinne Kunz, 88, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday September 9, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
