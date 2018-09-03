Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Maurine Smiley-Engkraf, an 88-year-old former resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at The Sheridan of South Jordan in South Jordan, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James Edward Wray, 81, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Eric Foster Jones, 63, of Wendell, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018, at his home. Arrangements will be under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.

Tags

Load comments