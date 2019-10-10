{{featured_button_text}}

Gay Lee, 68, a resident of Heyburn, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.

Ronald Harold Heisinger, 79, a resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Monte Lee, 87, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Caswell LDS Chapel with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Emerito Garcia, 87, a resident of Gooding, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

