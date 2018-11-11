Gus Roerich, 89, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018. A Gathering for Gus will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Connie J. Lincoln, 78, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday November 11, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Marion Fenn, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho and Ronan, Mont. passed away on November 10, 2018 with loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Les L. Goble, 94, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Jennifer Patterson White, 42, of Jerome passed away on Saturday November 10, 2018 at Twin Falls Care Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.