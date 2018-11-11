Try 1 month for 99¢

Gus Roerich, 89, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018. A Gathering for Gus will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Connie J. Lincoln, 78, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday November 11, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marion Fenn, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho and Ronan, Mont. passed away on November 10, 2018 with loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Les L. Goble, 94, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Jennifer Patterson White, 42, of Jerome passed away on Saturday November 10, 2018 at Twin Falls Care Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

