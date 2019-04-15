Gilbert “Gib” Earl Pierson, 87, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Connie Ann Godfrey, 68, of Heyburn passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Edward “Eddie” Heil, 67, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
John W. Bardsley, 84, of Jerome passed away April 10, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
