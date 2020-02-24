Death Notices

Marilyn Slamal, 89, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 with family by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Trey Robert Tickner, 29, of Twin Falls passed away, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Saul J. Gonzalez, 73, of Jerome passed away February 23, 2020 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

June B. Post, 92, of Kimberly passed away February 22, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

James L. Morris, 66, of Buhl, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Desert View Care Center, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Verlene LaRae Powell, an 83-year-old resident of Albion, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson funeral home.