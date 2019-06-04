Bonnie Jean Schrock, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital, in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David Guymon, 54, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June,03, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Patricia S. Klingler, 101, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Larry Sellers, 84 of Kimberly passed away on May 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Joan K. Parr, 72 year old Rupert resident, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home in Rupert. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the First Christian, Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th Street in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Erma Ellen George, 93 of Twin Falls, passed away June 3, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
