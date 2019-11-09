{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Austin Hawks, 94, longtime Paul resident, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home in Paul. Pending services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Nancy Gene Clark, 70, of Burley, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at home. Her son James Sumpter IV will be arranging a private family service that is to be held at Chena River, Alaska in the coming Spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Dorothy Mae Beazer, 92, of Burley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

