Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie Puttman, 58, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on August 3rd,2020. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Carolina Reynolds, 74, of Ridgefield, Washington formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Services will be arranged by White & Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls, Idaho. Please visit whitereynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.

Herbert H. McCully, 77 of Jerome, passed away August 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Fred Smith, 69, of Hailey, formerly of Jerome, passed away July 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s in Boise. No service is planned.

Lyle L. Moore, 73 of Jerome, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Doris Maureen Smith, 87, of Hailey, Idaho passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or a photo and light a candle at www.woodriverchapel.com