Death Notices

Dale W Rasmussen, an 84-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Patricia Ann Walker, 85, of Twin Falls passed away Friday May 15, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

