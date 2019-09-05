{{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Ray, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, with loving family by his side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Paula L. Bohle, 93 year old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments