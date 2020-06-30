Death Notices

Paul Fries, 78, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. July 3, 2020 at Grace Church 100 North Meridian Rupert, Idaho and a viewing for family and friends will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Wilson Theater in Rupert and for one hour prior to funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Isabel Jasso-Vaquera, 82, of Boise, Idaho went home to our heavenly father on Friday, June 26, 2020. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, also at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial in the Declo Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Sherry B. Ivie, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Lewis Earl Richardson, 90 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Judy M. Harris, 76, of Buhl, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Michael Anton Rill, 55, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Carolyn Margaret Cornie, 84, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Judy Lewis, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Donna Kellis, 84, of Jerome passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
