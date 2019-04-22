{{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia C. McCain, 65, of Belfry, Montana, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Terry Lee Teeter, a 76-year-old resident of Malta, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Carmen Rodriguez, 71, of Minidoka, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Abigail E. Eldridge, 11, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke’s in Boise. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Mary C. Walter, 87, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday April 19, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Raymond Albert Blessin, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away April 21, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

