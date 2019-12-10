Alice Wade, 85, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, Dec. 8 at Serenity Care. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gregory Lee Tyler, 68, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James E. Webb, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Marlinda Heidamann, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at her Home in Twin Falls with Family by her side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Mary Alice Sliman, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please send condolences to the family at Reynoldschapel.com
Lyle D. Cunningham, 84, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 05, 2019. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.
Craig Douglas Ross, 67, of Burley, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dusty Addey, 58, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Chris Koyle, 74, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Ashley Manor Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
