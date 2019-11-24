Diana J. Traver, 81-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert.
Carol Rae Horstman, 70, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
