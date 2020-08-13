Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Jean Howerton, 91, a resident of Emmett, formerly of Buhl, passed away August 12, 2020 in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Robert Jay Lund, 82, a former Mini-Cassia resident, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence in Glendale, Arizona. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Christine “Chris” MacDonald, 70, of Buhl passed away quietly at Applegate Retirement Estate on August 13th, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Daniel Joaquin “DJ” Urrabazo, 42, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Helen Irene Jackson, 95, of Homedale formerly of Jerome, died August 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

Larry Byron Adams, an 84-year-old resident of Burley and a longtime Mini-Cassia area businessman, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.