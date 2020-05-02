Death Notices
Toni Thompson, 60, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Slava M. Kalisek, 93, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Vaudis Jenkins, age 87 of Jerome, Idaho passed away at Creekside Residential Care Center in Jerome, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dean Howard Blair, 90, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away hat his home with his loving wife by his side on May 1, 2020. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

