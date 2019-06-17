Jo Anna Hoskins passed away June 15, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Jerome, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Norine Flores, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away June 15, 2019 at her home in Meridian, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Christine Van Arsdale, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away June 16, 2019 at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dennis Evans, an 81-year-old Burley resident, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
LaVerle Kurtz, 72, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home in Wendell. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Blake Ethan Terry, a 15-year-old Burley resident, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mary Fuhriman Griffin, age 92, passed away June 15, 2019, at Maples Springs Assisted Living Center in Logan, Utah. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary.
