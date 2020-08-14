Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Vincent, 41, of Twin Falls, passed away while camping in Pine on August 11, 2020. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Amazing Grace Fellowship 1061 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Hazel Marie Thompson, 97, of Jerome, passed away August 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA.

Clara Behrend, 94, of Blackfoot, passed away August 12, 2020. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Mon, Aug. 17, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blackfoot. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Sun, Aug.16 at the church. Those who wish to view the service from home can at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/videobroadcasting.

Mary Taylor Israel, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away August 13, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.