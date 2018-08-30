Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Tinalee “TINA” Gwin-Roque, 49, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Rebecca “Becky” Joan Schoettger, 63, of Gooding, Idaho died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at her home. Cremation and services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gladwin R. Theener, 99, of Filer, Idaho passed away early Thursday morning, August 30, 2018 at the River Rock Assisted Living Center in Buhl. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Brian Halling, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Laura Ann Nielson, 94, of Burley, Idaho passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Martha Eileen Quigley, 89, of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at her home. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.

Doretha J. “Dottie” Driesel, 66, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

