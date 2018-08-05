Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Nancy Lou Livingston, 76, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday morning, August 4, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Harold Keith Myers, 75, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Betty Winmill, 75, of Burley, passed away Friday, August 4, 2018 at her home. Funeral services on Wednesday under the direction Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Load comments