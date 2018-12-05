Judith L. Brown, 62, of Filer, died Monday, December 4, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Michael J. Buchanan, 63, of Filer, died Monday, December 3, 2018 at Twin Falls Center. No services will be held at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Max Wallace Brown, 77 year old Burley resident, died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Hiland Estates in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, Burley.
Berniece Couch, 90, of Jerome died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
