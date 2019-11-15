{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Eugene McCaughey, 70, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Joy Barnes, 82, of Pocatello, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at The Gables of Pocatello. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”.

Norma Maurine Booth Teeter, 87, of Heyburn, and a former longtime resident of Malta, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ahmet Hopovac, 29, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

