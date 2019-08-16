Helen M. Potthast, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away August 14, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Martin Karl Jungkuntz, 95, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on August 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Lawrence Penrod, 90, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. https://www.hansen-mortuary.com/
