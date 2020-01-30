Sharon Rene Perkins, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
George F Badger, 92, of Rupert, formerly of Alaska, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Highland Estates. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to Services at Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with Military Honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Janice Kay Sprenger, 83, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation, in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Benita G. Harms, 84, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
DeeAnn Thomas, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Betty Gene Ramsey, 86, of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home. Betty’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery in Oakley.
Keaton Clough 27, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral services will be held on Monday Feb. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kandee Elizabeth Erickson Waters, 51, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Talmer Lynn White, 64, of Malta, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at his home. In accordance with his wishes, no public services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
