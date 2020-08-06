You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronnie A. (Hoppy) Hopkins, a 64 year old Rupert resident, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending, and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Daniel Mark Gruenwald, 57, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl. The family would like to personally thank all the first responders who helped Daniel in his time of need.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News