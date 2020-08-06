Death Notices

Ronnie A. (Hoppy) Hopkins , a 64 year old Rupert resident, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending, and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Daniel Mark Gruenwald, 57, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl. The family would like to personally thank all the first responders who helped Daniel in his time of need.