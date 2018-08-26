Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Frank Scherer, 82, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday August 25. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Edward L Dutton, 84, of Rupert passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

