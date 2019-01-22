Debbie Flowers, 63, of Burley, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.morrisonpayne.com.
William Tyree, 81, of Payette died January 20, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
David G. Pena, 54, of Heyburn died January 18, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Alice Tracy, 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Bruce T. Bennett, 65, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, January 19, 2019 in Florida while traveling. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Claudia Tattersall, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on January 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Loa C. Maxwell, 92, of Paul passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at her home. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Phyllis L. Elsing, 85, of Twin Falls passed away January 21, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Lewis Howard Hancock, 64, of Jerome, Idaho and Florence, Arizona passed away unexpectedly January 11, 2019 in Florence, Arizona. Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Florence Arizona.
