Larry D. Hawker, 82, of Jarbidge, Nevada passed away early Sunday morning, September 30, 2018 at the home of his daughter in Filer, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Paul “Kent” Mink, 84, of Wendell, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his residence. Cremation is under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Karen M. Robinson, 79-year-old Albion resident, died Saturday, September 29, 2018 at her home in Albion. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

William Lloyd Love, 80, of Twin Falls and former Eden resident passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

