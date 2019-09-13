{{featured_button_text}}

Harvey Mann, 52, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

William "Bill" Machacek, 72 of Buhl, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Charles Edward Maxwell, Sr. 82, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Services are under the care and direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

