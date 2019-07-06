Cleo W. Poulton
OAKLEY – Cleo W. Poulton, a 92-year-old former Oakley resident, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Clearfield, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
