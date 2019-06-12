{{featured_button_text}}

Jedidiah J. “Jed” Nielsen, 35, of Twin Falls, died, Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Filer Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

