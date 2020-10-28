Death Notices

Mark Greenough, 60, of Twin Falls, passed away suddenly at his home on October 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dale Leroy Shelby, 90, a former longtime area businessman, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Highland Glen Assisted Living in Highland, Utah. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gordon Edward Curtis, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away October 25, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Jerry M. Osborn, 79, of Wendell, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Ted James Burton, 83, of Jerome, passed away October 24, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.