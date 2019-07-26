Darrel Jack Chigbrow, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Burley, after a long battle with heart disease. In keeping with Jack’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David R. Williams, Sr., 87, of Filer, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending through Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Gary Wickel, 74-year-old Acequia resident, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in Acequia. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ruby Odell Freitas, 89, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Carol Mae Drussel, 87, a resident of Dietrich, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Shirley Lee, 64, passed away on July 22 with family by her side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
