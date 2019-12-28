{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Joan Mills, 91 of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Leroy Harold Howell, 84, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 9, 1935 to Harold Louis Howell and Wilhelmina Howell. Family will be having a small gathering. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Norman Skinner, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments