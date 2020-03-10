Death Notices
Death Notices

Edith June Byrum, 94, of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Adam Joseph Miller, 37, of Nampa, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

