Lester Lee Parton, a 59-year-old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Burley. Service arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dennis Dockstader, 74, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Graveside services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Terry Rogers, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing the share memories and condolences may do so on Terry’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Leona Bernice Riese, 82, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Meridian. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Frances “Olive” Butler, 95, of Kimberly, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Patsie F. Libert, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Patsie’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

