Death Notices

Jameson Dean Henderson, infant son of Joshua and Tauni Henderson passed away August 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Art Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Colby Johnson, 28, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in rural Elmore County. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Olivia Benavidez, 86, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Robert Aja, 88, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home near Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Debbie Koch, 60, of Twin Falls passed away suddenly on August 20,2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lauren C. Craig, 88, Of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home on August 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Roy W. Rodenhiser, 73, of Meridian passed quietly on August 19th at Twin Falls Manor. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jeanette Beddows, 67, of Twin Falls passed away quietly at Ashley Manor of Twin Falls on August 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
