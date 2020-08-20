Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jameson Dean Henderson, infant son of Joshua and Tauni Henderson passed away August 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Art Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Colby Johnson, 28, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in rural Elmore County. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Olivia Benavidez, 86, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Robert Aja, 88, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home near Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.